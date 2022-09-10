East Coast Asset Management LLC. Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Sysco comprises about 0.3% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Sysco by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,250,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 275,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.