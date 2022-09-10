East Coast Asset Management LLC. Sells 223 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 89.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 292,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,805,000 after buying an additional 138,309 shares during the period. Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $3,628,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $4,003,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $290.55 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.