Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
DEA stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
