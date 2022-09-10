Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 653,698 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 666.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 653,698 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Global Payments worth $102,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Performance

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.63. 1,803,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $173.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.72.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.