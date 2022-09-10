Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of MSCI worth $144,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.26. 428,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,189. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

