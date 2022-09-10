Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,205 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for about 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Waste Connections worth $179,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,484. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $147.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $131.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

