Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $113,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.35. 1,318,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

