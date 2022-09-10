Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $189.51 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,749 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of VeriSign worth $189,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.56. The company had a trading volume of 422,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,589. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.62.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

