Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,497 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $135,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $1,657,295.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,332,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,598 shares of company stock worth $15,811,523. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.16. 77,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

