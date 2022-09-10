Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,901 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Roper Technologies worth $120,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.16. 542,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,004. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.26.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.