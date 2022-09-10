Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,199 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of CME Group worth $125,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME Group Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

