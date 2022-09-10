Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,111 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,111 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $111,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML traded up $18.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $501.00. 1,013,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,499. The company has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.90. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

