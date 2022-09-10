Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 29,351 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,351 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.5% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $208,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.93. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

