Echo Street Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,470 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invitation Homes worth $155,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.55. 5,420,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,548. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

