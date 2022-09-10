eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
eGain Stock Down 14.3 %
EGAN stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 411,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a PE ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 0.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
Featured Articles
