eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.

eGain Stock Down 14.3 %

EGAN stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 411,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a PE ratio of -94.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Get eGain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eGain Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 181.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eGain by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in eGain by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.