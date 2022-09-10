Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) PT Lowered to $48.00 at BTIG Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of EIGR stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $295.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.22.
Insider Transactions at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
In other news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.
