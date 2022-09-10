Electric Vehicle Zone Hits Market Cap of $14.56 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and $135,080.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.56 or 1.00199641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone (CRYPTO:EVZ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2019. Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The EVZ Platform is designed to make sharing electric vehicle infrastructure easy while solving shortage issues. EVZ aims to pioneer a new market where electric vehicle users can easily be matched with unused private-use charging stations for the mutual benefit of user and provider. The EVZ module can operate without any network connections, as a user can simply use a smart device to process payment and manage recharging through an application.Inside the EVZ Platform, two kinds of payment and incentive systems will be established, namely: EVZ point (EVP) and EVZ coin (EVZ). Following the token sale, 'EVZ' may be acquired from the EVZ Platform through the performance of qualifying activities or purchased from the open market (e.g. through an exchange). EVP and EVZ will play a primary role in inducing electric vehicle charging demand for EV charging in EVZ platform ecosystem.”

