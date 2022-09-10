Elequin Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,308 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $1,944,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Envista by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 175,965 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NYSE:NVST traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

