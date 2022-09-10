Elequin Capital LP Acquires Shares of 486 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.50. 658,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $87.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

