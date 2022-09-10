Elequin Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,493 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.98.

CCL stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,327,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,217,872. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

