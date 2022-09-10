Elequin Capital LP Buys Shares of 403 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NYSE:W traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,208. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.87. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,240 shares of company stock valued at $994,025 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

