Elequin Capital LP Invests $118,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 0.0% of Elequin Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

NYSE LYV traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,099. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

