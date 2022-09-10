Elequin Capital LP Invests $39,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after buying an additional 527,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,196,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 441,300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,051. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

