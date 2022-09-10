Elequin Capital LP Invests $67,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in PG&E by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,639,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,403,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

