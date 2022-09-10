Elequin Capital LP Invests $92,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. DISH Network accounts for 0.0% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Up 8.6 %

DISH stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $19.33. 4,837,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,440. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISH. Truist Financial raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,100.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.