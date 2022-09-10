Elequin Capital LP Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

F stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 63,420,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,468,644. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

