Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lowered by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 113.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $8,359,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 450,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,984,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.70. 2,177,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.94 and a 200 day moving average of $301.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

