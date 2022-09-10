Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Bought by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Enerplus accounts for approximately 2.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Enerplus worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Enerplus by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 303,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $829,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 145,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 932,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,872. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

