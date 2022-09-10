Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 79,434 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,434 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

CCEP opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

