Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 69,447 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 93,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,431,000 after acquiring an additional 233,028 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $128.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

