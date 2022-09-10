Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 299.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Datadog comprises approximately 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,112,000 after purchasing an additional 171,527 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,064.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average is $114.23. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,033,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

