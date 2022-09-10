Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 149,660 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 124,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,651 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.