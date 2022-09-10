Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 36,917 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,974,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Generac by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 60,813 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Generac stock opened at $238.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.42 and its 200-day moving average is $255.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

