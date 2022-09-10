Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3,929.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,854 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,650,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,130,000 after purchasing an additional 202,103 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,284,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 562,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

