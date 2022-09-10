Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1,197.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 138,071 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 87.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,624,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $88.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

