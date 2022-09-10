Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $13.12 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 343.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $405.91 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.81 and a twelve month high of $804.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

