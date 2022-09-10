Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

MDLZ stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.