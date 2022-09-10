Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ENI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ENI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,912 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ENI by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,916 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 462,671 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Stock Up 2.2 %

ENI Announces Dividend

ENI stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

