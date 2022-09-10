Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 569,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,947 shares during the quarter. Envista comprises approximately 2.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $27,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 140.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after buying an additional 770,581 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 4.1% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE NVST traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

