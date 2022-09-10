Equalizer (EQZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,658.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $16,658.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.66 or 0.99775032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036481 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer (EQZ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official website is equalizer.finance/#firstPage. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Equalizer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Equalizer represents a flash lending marketplace, bringing together liquidity providers and borrowers. It incentivizes liquidity providers by offering them passive income for the same token they have provided as liquidity and giving them Equalizer governance tokens proportional to their funds and the lending duration. The borrowers (or arbitrageurs) have access to a plethora of highly liquid tokens.The Equalizer platform is governed through the DAO formed by the token holders. It's building an instant governance system with the near real-time implementation of voting results encoded in the platform. All votes will be made on-chain and the platform will be driven by a fully decentralized governance system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

