Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.90. 1,578,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.95. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

