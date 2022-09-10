ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 1,216,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 222,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.26% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.