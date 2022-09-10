Ethic Inc. Acquires 9,516 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MET traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,663. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

