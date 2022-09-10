Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,341,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

