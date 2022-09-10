Ethic Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 510,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,916. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.