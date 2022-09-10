Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,462. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

