Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.53. 1,537,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,131. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

