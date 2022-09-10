Ethic Inc. Purchases 5,229 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.55. 2,005,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.06 and a 200 day moving average of $302.35. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.