Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CUYTY. HSBC lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of CUYTY opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

