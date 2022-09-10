Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

EURN stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.12.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. Research analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Euronav by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 439,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

